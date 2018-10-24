Blantyre, October 23, 2018—TNM Plc has donated K3 Million to the Institute of People Management Malawi (IPPM) as a contribution towards the organisation’s Annual Lake shore conference in Mangochi.

The conference is scheduled from October 25 –27, 2018 at Sunbird Nkopola Lodge, under the theme “Energizing Business Leadership”.

Speaking during the cheque presentation event, TNM’s Human Resources Manager, Micheal Butao said as a people–obsessed and talent-centered organisation, TNM is a long-term partner of the IPPM hence the contribution.

“As a leading telecommunication & ICT operator, TNM believes in effective human resource management at all levels. We are pleased with the progress the IPMM is making to develop the profession and maintain high standard of professional conduct,” said Buato.

Butao said human talent development is a critical component of TNM busines, and the company is striving to enhance sustainable development of human capital to drive effective delivery of telecommunication and ICT products and services.

Receiving the donation IPM Executive Council Member Grace Nyambo thanked TNM for the support towards the conference.

“I would like to thank TNM for this supports which will go a long way to meet some our shortfalls and make this year’s meeting success. TNM is really a true partner. These conferences help the members to network and compare notes on Human Resources & People Management,” said Nyambo.

This year’s conference is expected to attract 300 delegates. IPMM is a professional membership body representing Human Resources and People Management fraternity in Malawi.