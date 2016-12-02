Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT service provider TNM has conducted the grand draw of its just ended “ZaBhoo Recharge and Win Promotion” aiming to reward customers for their support.

During the final draw one lucky TNM Customer Kondwani Namagonya from Neno has won a grand prize of a whopping K5 million

Through the three-month-long Za Bhoo promotion TNM has excited and rewarded customers for their support to the company’s products and services.

TNM’s Senior Manager, Public Relations Akossa Mphepo said the company was happy to give out the K5 Million grand prize.

“As TNM we are happy that the promotion has transformed the lives of our customers through different prizes that the company has given out for the past three months and we believe our customers have enjoyed the rewards during this period,” said Mphepo.

Mphepo said since the launch of the promotion in September, the company has given out over K3 Million cash, three flat televisions and three upright fridges to lucky customers, among other prizes.

“TNM continues to grow phenomenally in both terms of coverage and customer acquisition, since we launched this promotion in September, and the response has been good. This is demonstrated by the increasing numbers of qualified entries into weekly draws and new acquisitions we have had during the promotion,” she said.

During the promotion TNM has given out K10, 000s to 10 people in the ZaBhoo weekly draws for the past 10 weeks, 2 Smart Screens and 2 upright fridges in the monthly draws. In ZaBhoo TNM Quiz the company has dished out K10, 000s daily cash prizes to 7 people the past weeks while in ZaBhoo Instant mystery SMS component of the promo, 15 lucky customers received K10, 000s each with 247 people getting K1,000 worth of airtime respectively.

Apart from the designated prizes, TNM subscribers were rewarded in form of TNM-TNM free talk time minutes for every card recharge above K100 during the promotion.

To enter the promotion, TNM subscribers were required to recharge with scratch cards of K100, K200, K500 and K1000 respectively and stand a chance to win various exciting prizes for ZaBhoo Recharge & Win, SMS QUIZ to 9090 to Subscribe to TNM General Knowledge Quiz and stand a chance of winning in the weekly and monthly draws for ZaBhoo TNM Quiz or respond to an SMS prompt and SMS WIN to 9090 to check if they have won an instant mystery prize for ZaBhoo Instant Mystery Prize.

Launched in September the promotion ended on November 30, 2016.