In recognition of the role of agents in promoting mobile money transfers and helping to strengthen financial inclusion in the country, Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT service provider TNM has dished out K1.2 million to Mpamba agents across the country in its ongoing “Katamu Katamu” promotion.

Speaking during second draw, TNM’s Senior Manager- Consumer Services Madalitso Jonazi said since the launch of promotion the company has given out K1.2 million cash to 16 lucky Mpamba agents.

“Katamu Katamu promotion is designed to reward our valued Mpamba agents across the country for their support. Since we launched the promotion TNM has dished out K1.2 million cash t 16 Mpamba agents TNM’s operating regions countrywide,” said Jonazi.

Jonazi said the promotion has received overwhelmed response from Mpamba agents which demonstrate that agents have embraced the promotion.

“The response to the promotion has been very good as demonstrated by number of qualified entries during fortnight and I would like to encourage Mpamba Agents to transact more to stand the chance of carting home K1million, among other prizes,” he said.

During the draw, four agents (one from each region) were given K100, 000.00 each and another 4 won K50,000.00 each.

To qualify for the fortnightly prizes, TNM Mpamba agents are required to carry out a minimum of 150 transactions in a week. These transactions include either redeeming token, facilitating cash in or facilitating cash out. Four lucky agents, one from each region will walk away with K100, 000 and another four K50, 000 each during fortnight draws.

The promotion runs until June 31, 2017.