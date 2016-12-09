Sponsors of the country’s top elite league, TNM is today proud to announce the donation of football kit worth K1.5 million towards the Blantyre City Mayor’s Trophy competition.The Mayor’s trophy is competed by primary schools in the city of Blantyre and the 2016 is set to wind up on December 17.

Speaking during the handover ceremony of the kit TNM’s Chief Officer (Consumer services) Daniel Makata said as sponsors of elite league in the country felt obliged to contribute towards the development of this grassroots sport event.

“As soccer loving company TNM is proud to be associated with Mayor’s trophy which is aiming at nurturing football and netball talent from the grassroots. TNM believes such competition contributes significantly to sports development,” said Makata.

Makata said the company believes the talent being exposed in the competition will improve of level of football standards in the country’s elite league which TNM sponsors and football in general in the country.

He commended the Mayor of Blantyre city Noel Chalmanada for revamping the trophy which has been not there for the past 10 years.

“The Mayors trophy is historical in the sense that it used to produce a lot of players who made names on local and international football. TNM would like to applaud the mayor for bringing back the lost glory of the competition and would like also to assure the city that as a truly and patriotic brand TNM will give full support in this initiative to develop sports in the country,” he said.

Accepting the donation, Chalamanda thanked TNM for heeding the call to help pupils realize their full potential in sports.

“Please not that you are not helping me or Blantyre City Council but you are helping someone somewhere to unearth his talent and that one day he becomes a big star,” said Chalamanda.

“The uniform that you have donated today towards the Mayor’s Trophy competition, and to be particular, to schools in semi-finals will change a life of someone,” he added.

The donated football kit is for semifinalists Naizi primary school from Bangwe and South Lunzu primary school from Machinjiri.