TNM excites Karonga with community soccer

Uliwa Primary School in Karonga was a beehive of activity when TNM hosted a community soccer match between GT United Football Club and Uliwa United Football Club on Sunday, 19th May 2019.

The match was part of activities to celebrate the arrival at Uliwa of a team that is sailing around Lake Malawi to capture tourist attraction sites, under the Calendar Lake Project in which TNM is a lead partner.

During the match which attracted a huge turnout (over 5,000) from the lakeshore community, hosts Uliwa emerged victorious with a 3-1 score in a hotly contested affair.

Buoyed by morale from the home crowd, Uliwa was on fire from the first whistle as they dominated the affairs on the pitch on a bright afternoon.

For the win Uliwa pocketed MK150, 000 while GT United collected MK100, 000 as runners up.

Uliwa coach, Silent Mkandawire attributed the victory to his charges’ hard work both in training and during the match: “We had a game plan which my boys executed to perfection.”

He hailed the initiative as unique where they were able to win MK150, 000 just after playing a single match.

TNM Public Relations and Sponsorship Manager Limbani Nsapato applauded the big turn-out saying it manifested a lot about the community’s connection to the TNM brand and football in the country.

“TNM was overwhelmed by the passion shown by the community here. The skills on display were equally outstanding reflecting high standards of the game at the local level,” said Nsapato.

Apart from the match, the audience was also entertained by an electric live performance from Atoti Manje of the Che Patuma fame.

The Calendar Lake Malawi project, a brainchild of Kumbali Lodge and supported by TNM involves an expedition around Lake Malawi to film and showcase beautiful and rare sceneries around the lake.

The 52 days expedition took off from Kabumba in Salima across Lake Malawi to Liwonde, Mangochi Nkhotakota, Nkhatabay, Karonga, Likoma and sites bordering Mozambique and Tanzania. A TV documentary will be produced at the end of the 2,000 kilometer journey which will be broadcast in both local and foreign media outlets.

Nsapato further said this sponsorship reaffirms TNM’s mission to create possibilities through promoting Lake Malawi, one of the country’s largest natural and tourism treasures.

“TNM exists to connect people, create possibilities and change lives using technology. The project will take Malawi to another level through showcasing tourism sceneries and historical perspective of the country,” he said.

“As a truly Malawian network, we are delighted to be part of this first of its kind and historic act of patriotism,” he concluded.