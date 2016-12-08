In keeping with its tradition of sharing and giving to the needy during this festive season, TNM is proud to announce a series of food donations targeting the most vulnerable and needy across the country.

Launching the initiative in Ndirande where the first donation of food stuffs has taken place, TNM

Senior Manager for Public Relations Akossa Mphepo said TNM employees in four operating regions will each distribute maize flour and other foods to selected beneficiaries to help address shortages.

“We realize that Malawi is experiencing its worst humanitarian food crisis following drought that caused crop failure. We recognize that government and aid agencies are in the field distributing relief food items, and we as TNM thought it wise to join the efforts by sharing food with the most needy and vulnerable,” she said.

Mphepo said TNM employee in the four regions will donate the food to beneficiaries in Blantyre, Nsanje, Zomba, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

“Every festive season, TNM reaches out to the needy. This year, we thought of joined the food relief efforts in order to help addressing a pressing current need. In addition, the onset of rains signal the start of Malawi’s traditional lean period when most subsistence farming households run low on food supply. It’s out sincere hope that these series of donations will go a long way to help those most in need,” she said.

Group Village head Chakana from Ndirande thanked TNM for the donation describing it as timely.

“On behalf of my subjects I would like to express my gratitude to TNM for this donation. This is the way the companies should be celebrating Christmas with their customers,” said Chakana

In April President Peter Mutharika declared a state of emergency following drought that hit most parts of the country as a result of the El Nino weather phenomenon. He appealed for food aid from donor government and agencies.

According to the Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee (MVAC), over 6.5 million people face food shortage with women and children most affected.

“As a caring Malawian brand TNM would like to alleviate the suffering of those hard-hit by this situation by donating foodstuffs across the four regions,” said the Senior PR Manager