Zomba, August 24, 2018—TNM Plc is proud to handover the fourth motorbike to a Zomba based football fan William Gobede in the ongoing Zampira promotion that aims to engage soccer fans directly through sending predictions of selected weekly TNM Super League game results.

Gobede, a Nyasa Big Bullets supporter predicted correctly the result between Be Forward Wanderers and Azam Tigers which ended 1-0 in favour of Be Wanderers to emerge the lucky winner of monthly grand prize.

Receiving the motorbike from representative of TNM Plc, the

league’s long-term sponsor, said; “I’m very happy to receive this prize of a motorbike. This prize will help me in terms of transport when touring projects being a foreman.”

Speaking during the handover TNM’s Regional Distribution Manager – South Kondwani Kaluwa said there are four more motorbikes and a grand prize of K1.5 million up for grabs in Zampira promotion.

“I would like to encourage football fans to continue participating in the promotion and stand a chance to win the remaining four motorbikes and the grand prize of K1.5 million. Weekly TNM Plc will continue splashing out different prizes in order to celebrate the season with our customers,” he said.

Launched on April 26, 2018, Zampira aims to engage soccer fans directly through sending predictions of selected weekly TNM Super League games results

The 2018 Zampira Promotion runs from April 26th until the close of the TNM Super League season in December 2018. To continuously engage soccer lovers, a daily question is being generated and participants qualify into a draw for a weekly K100,000 prize.

Zampira Prizes