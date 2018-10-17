Blantyre, October 16, 2018—Sunbird Mount Soche gardens in Blantyre was on October 16th awash in colour, laughter and music as converged ICT provider TNM plc hosted female employees to a post -Mother’s Day luncheon.

TNM’s Company Secretary Christina Mwansa said the Blantyre luncheon was one of the series of events held in its four operating regions of Blantyre, Lilongwe, North and South to celebrate Mother’s Day with female employees.

“As the company TNM realise that each and every one who are here contribute to the growth and success of company in one way or another, “said Mwansa

Mwansa said TNM cares for the welfare of its employees and always celebrate with them in different ways like hosting family days.

“We appreciate the hard work, determination and passion. We are a family of TNM as such we want to sit together and have fun with female employees who also directly play the important role in our day to day operations,” said Mwansa.

One of employees Omega Mwanza commended TNM management for hosting them.

“This creates a platform for us female employees to interact as we celebrate Mother’s Day and I would like to commend the management for considering us,” said Mwanza.

In Lilongwe TNM female employees had a dinner at Sunbird Capital Hotel, Mzuzu luncheon was held at Chatonda Hotel while the employees from south region had a luncheon at Sunbird Nkopola lodge.

In Malawi Mother’s Day is celebrated on October 15 every year.