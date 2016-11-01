TNM, the official mobile telecoms and ICT partner for 2016 Sand Music Festival says it is impressed with organisation and turn out of the festival which ended on Sunday.

The show took place at Livingstonia Beach in Salima from October 28-30 and TNM pumped in K10 million to assist with the organisation of the event.

Speaking at the end of the three day festival, TNM’s Senior Manager (Business Services) Limbani Nsapato said the company was pleased with the festival.

“It has been an exciting three days of line up of artists was beyond the expectation; the turn up was huge despite one drawback due to the hailstorm which we experienced here at the beach but that is nature and nothing can be done over it,” said Nsapato.

Nsapato commended the organisers for working tirelessly to overcome some of the hitches that occurred during the three day period

“Let me applaud organisers for still be able to work around the clock to ensure the scheduled artist perform despite delay. Let me again applaud the artists for enduring the wait to still ensure that they perform to the waiting audience,” he said.

He said the festival provided a platform for TNM to interact with its subscribers across the country.

“TNM as a local Malawian company believes in fun and believes in engaging Malawians our dearest subscribers so Sand Music Festival granted us our opportunity to engage them at a closer proximity,” he said

Moving forward TNM said it will reflect on how this year’s event progressed and map the way forward on how it could engage the festival next year.

Apart from the sponsorship TNM also gave an opportunity to its customers to buy discounted tickets through Mpamba and also gave out free tickets through social media promotion.

The festival featured Diamond as the main headliner and other international artists like Jaimacan Turbulence, Zambia’s General Kanene, Organised Family and Zuhle Ngidi, a member of group known as Trademark famed for the hit Shumaya.