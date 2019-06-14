BLANTYRE, JUNE 12, 2019 —Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT services provider TNM Plc has introduced an innovative solution which provides office telephony to customers.

Dubbed Digital Voice, the service offers IP Telephony for small and large businesses. This is a fixed line phone that connects using Session Initiation Protocol (SIP). Through use of an internet based platform, Digital Voice is able to offer superior voice quality at an affordable local calling rate of K40 per minute.

TNM Managing Executive (Enterprise Services) Vishwajeet Deshmukh said introduction of Digital Voice responds to the needs of companies and businesses that require to maintain relations with customers through office fixed lines.

He said the service is offered with a special TNM number range starting with 031 and the service features include call forwarding, conference calls, caller name retrieval, phone lockout, call hold, call barring and Flash call holding.

“With Digital Voice, our customers will no longer miss their business calls because the service allows them to configure Call-Forwarding from their office landline to their mobile numbers. Customers can receive business calls even if they are out of the office”, he said.

Deshmukh said the Digital Voice service will come with complimentary fixed phone units provided by TNM on a leased model, and available through a monthly subscription fee thus making the service affordable.

“Digital Voice fulfils TNM’s commitment to provide an affordable, efficient and reliable landline service that offers superior-quality to customers. Digital Voice will offer our customers a unique option in their office telephony communication,” he said.

“Digital Voice suits organizations of all sizes who can now get a reliable, feature rich landline telephony service that is easy to use and easy to manage. SME’s and Large Enterprises will benefit from the service, and Digital Voice will change the business landscape and enhance business efficiency for these organizations,” he concluded.