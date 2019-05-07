Mpamba Board of Trustee Reverend Dr. Zacc Kawalala helped by Mukhambo (R) cuts the ribbon as GVHM Makata (L) and police official look

Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT services provider TNM Plc, through its mobile money business, Mpamba Trust has constructed a Victim Support Unit offices MK21.3 million at Ndirande Police Substation in Blantyre worth.

Speaking during the handover ceremony TNM Mpamba Trustee, Reverend Dr Zacc Kawalala said the investment demonstrates TNM’s commitment in supporting government’s efforts towards eradicating gender-based violence in the country.

“Gender-based violence remains one of the challenges affecting the Malawi society hence the introduction of the Victim Support Unit in the Malawi Police Service from 1994. As a service offered across the country, TNM Mpamba comes in to intensify efforts aimed at addressing these challenges,” said Kawalala.

Kawalala said inadequate infrastructure at Ndirande police substation prompted Mpamba Trust to construction the offices.

“Confidentiality is one of the prerequisites for successful support to victims, unfortunately for Ndirande police, the lack of adequate infrastructure led to authorities assisting people under the trees. Mpamba Trust felt duty bound to complete the construction of the Victims Support Unit office to provide the much-needed privacy and enhance service delivery of the facility,” he said.

He said that the investment is a fulfilment of TNM Mpamba Trust’s pledge to give back to communities and the money used comes from Mpamba Trust.

“TNM Mpamba Trust’s pledge is to invest back into communities and continue to be a reliable partner for development more especially for vulnerable community groups. Mpamba Trust makes these life changing investments using interests that accrue in the Trust’s accounts,” he said.

He added that Mpamba will continue to partner Government and communities to build a better Malawi.

Receiving the unit Assistant Commissioner of Police (Station Officer Blantyre Police), Edwin Zephaniah Mukhambo thanked TNM saying the structure will benefit Malawi Police Services and the communities.

“The station is going to benefit quite a lot as you know police in general have got housing problems above all structures to do with offices.

“This brilliant structure will enable people to sit down and sort out their issues in a very fast manner and comfortable manner,” said Mukhambo.

Since its inception in 2013, TNM Mpamba investments have made interventions in the sectors such as health, education and vulnerable community group.