Blantyre, July 17, 2017—Integrated mobile network and ICT service provider TNM is proud toannounce taking financial inclusion to a new level following a partnership with FMB Bank that enablesTNM Mpamba customers withdraw their money from any FMB auto-teller machine (ATM).

TNM Chief Officer–Consumer Services Daniel Makata said the new exciting partnership aims toprovide convenience to TNM’s mobile money customers by enabling them to experience and enjoyboth worlds of mobile and digital banking.

He said this partnership makes financial inclusion universal through a combination of mobile anddigital banking tools as, Mpamba customers will be able to transact even during odd hours whenconventional Mpamba street agents and outlets have retired.

The new service also empowers othernon-FMB and TNM customers to access the bank’s digital banking platforms.

“The partnership establishes FMB as one of the channels for the cash-out service for TNM mobilemoney, Mpamba. Through any FMB ATM, Mpamba customers will be able to withdraw money fromtheir Mpamba wallets regardless of whether they are FMB or non-FMB customers.The serviceprovides convenience by enabling customers with access to cash at any time and location as long asthere’s an FMB ATM,” he said.

“The voucher can be redeemed by any customer regardless of whether they are on TNM or not onMpamba and whether or not they are FMB customers. Anyone can redeem a voucher at the ATM.However, the sender is always a Mpamba user,” he added.

In her remarks FMB Head of Marketing Slvia Mataka said the bank is delighted to be in thispartnership as it is in line with its quest to extend its digital platforms all bankable communities in thecountry thereby fulfilling the financial inclusion agenda.

“At FMB, we strongly believe in developing partnerships that enable both our customers and non-customers take advantage of the technological advancements we have made through provision ofvarious platforms that allow people to do transactions around the clock. This partnership with TNM isa testimony to that, and we are positive this will create lots of excitement to customers,” said Mataka.

“The agreement between FMB and TNM gives TNM customers a chance transact any day of theweek and at their most convenient time, making their life simple for them”, added Mataka.

The partnership is effective from July, 2017.Apart from receiving and sending money, TNM Mpamba also provides an opportunity for registeredcustomers to pay utility bills, GOtv subscriptions among others.

