Mzuzu November 17, 2017—TNM Plc, through its mobile money business, TNM Mpamba Trust is proud to announce an investment of K13 million for upgrade of the Ekwendeni Community Secondary School in Mzimba.

TNM Chief Officer (Consumer Services) Daniel Makata said at the handover of the facility the investment is a fulfilment of TNM Mpamba’s pledge to give back to community proceeds from the mobile money business.

He said funds for the upgrade have been sourced from interests accrued from the TNM Mpamba business.

“This investment is a fulfilment of the TNM Mpamba Trust’s pledge to invest back to the community and be a reliable partner for development. At TNM, we keep our word, and through Mpamba our commitment to partner people and communities across Malawi is real,” he said.

The Chief Consumer Services Officer said TNM Mpamba is committed to apply mobile telecoms and ICT innovations as a catalyst for economic development in Malawi and through partnerships with communities.

“Through our mobile money transfer technology, we are proud to be a partner for development through contributions to education as is the case today at Ekwendeni. TNM Mpamba is there for Malawians and has a tradition of giving back to community every turn,” he said.

Makata said interests accrued from Mpamba transactions have made it possible for Ekwendeni CDSS to cater for over 1200 students, up from 400.

‘With these additional facilities, TNM has turned the dream of many ambitious children in Ekwendeni and beyond to access quality secondary school education, into reality,” he said.

Under the education pillar of the 2017 Mpamba CSR interventions, schools that have benefitted so far include Thambe Primary School in Phalombe, Ekwendeni CDSS in Mzimba and SOS Primary School in Machinjiri, Blantyre among many others.

Makata said the TNM Mpamba Trust Fund has put aside over K60 million for community and people-centred intervention projects in health and education in 2017.