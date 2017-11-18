Mzuzu November 16th, 2017—TNM Plc, through its mobile money business, Mpamba Trust is proud to announce a contribution of medical equipment worth K6 million to St John’s Hospital in Mzuzu.

TNM Chief Officer (Consumer Services) Daniel Makata said at the handover of the equipment is a fulfilment of TNM Mpamba’s pledge to give back to community proceeds from the mobile money business.

He said funds for the donation have been sourced from interest accrued through the Mpamba business.

“This contribution is a fulfilment of the Mpamba Trust’s pledge to invest back into community and be a reliable partner for development. At TNM, we keep our word, and through Mpamba our commitment to partner people and communities across Malawi is real,” he said.

The Chief Consumer Services Officer said TNM Mpamba is committed to apply mobile telecoms and ICT innovations as a catalyst for economic development in Malawi and through partnerships with communities.

“Through our mobile money transfer technology, we are proud to be a partner for development through contributions to education as is the case today at St John’s. TNM Mpamba is there for Malawians and has a tradition of giving back to community every year,” he said.

Makata said TNM appreciates the challenges that St John’s Hospital, one of the country’s old health facilities experiences to cope with increasing demands for health care from the Northern region population.

“Most of the facilities here have deteriorated with time and require to either be replaced, upgraded or declared obsolete. Unfortunately, the rising cost of healthcare has far outstripped revenue the hospital generates at any given time. This situation does not bode well for St Johns which caters for many low-income people in Mzuzu and surrounding districts, hence this intervention from TNM Mpamba,” he said.

The K6 million has gone towards acquisition of essential medical equipment such as resuscitators, wheel chairs, autoclave, nebulizers and oxygen concentrators.

Other health facilities that have that have benefitted from the Mpamba Trust Fund include Mulanje Mission Hospital, Majete Health Centre in Chikwawa, Kamuzu Central Hospital High Dependency Children’s Burns Unit, Ntchisi district hospital, Magamba Health Centre in Machinga and Malawi Against Physical Disability’s Kachere Rehabilitation Centre among many.