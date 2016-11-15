Premier mobile network and ICT provider TNM has assured the golfing community to expect more golf tournaments in the coming year from the company..

TNM’s Chief Officer-Enterprise Services Vishwajeet Deshmukh made the promise at Lilongwe Golf Club where it hosted the last customer appreciation tournament for 2016 under the auspices of TNM Enterprise Business, the company’s unit that offers ICT business solutions.

“This is the 5th tournament that TNM has hosted this year in its quest to interact with the golfing community. TNM wishes to take this opportunity to thank its customers for their support, and the golfing community for always being with us throughout the year and we promise to come again in 2017,” said Deshmukh.

Deshmukh said TNM was impressed with the turn up at Lilongwe Golf Club during the final tournament which attracted over 70 golfers.

“TNM is pleased that objective of interacting with our customers and overall improvement of golfing standards in Malawi has been achieved during the year. TNM realizes that golf is an important sport that promotes the wellbeing of players,” he said.

Veteran golfer Stallard Mpata and Jochebed Mpanga won the TNM final golf tournament in men’s and ladies category respectively. The winners received LTE outdoor unit with 20 GB, runners up got LTE indoor with 10 GB and third position walked away with RedMi note 2 handset.

The final tournament was headlined by TNM’s Enterprise Business which offers ICT business solutions that include Video Conferencing, Bulk SMS, Web and Email hosting, Cloud services, Data Center as a service, IP-PABX and highly secure and reliable VPN services..