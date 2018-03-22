By Gracian Tiuze Lungu

The country’s premiere network provider TNM on Thursday rescued Sports Writers Association of Malawi (SWAM) from the financial burden with MK2 million donation toward the hosting of its Electro-General Meeting (EGM).

The EGM which is slated for this month end requires MK5 million as currently there is still the a demand for the remaining balance.

TNM donation comes barely a day after,CASTEL Malawi, formerly Southern Bottlers Malawi, also pumped in MK500 000 on Wednesday afternoon.

Addressing the news conference after handing over the MK2 cheque donation to SWAM at its Head Offices in Blantyre, TNM’s Head of Division Marketing Zobhuza Ngwenya emphasized the need and comparative advantage of partnering with Sports Journalists in the country saying they play a very big role in the running of TNM Super League.

Ngwenya further said being one of the companies running football in Malawi, their success depends on different stakeholders including sports journalists, hence this donation.

He however added that the company expect their donation to assist greatly in the forthcoming workshop which will broaden sports journalists’ skills and talents in sports reporting ahead of the 2018 TNM Super League season scheduled to kick off mid April.

SWAM’s GS Aston Gondwe applauded TNM’s kind gesture for showing their commitment and generosity towards football industry.

Gondwe therefore appealed to the general public to emulate what TNM has done by coming out in their large numbers to assist sports writers with any amount of money they can as the body still has a budget deficit of two million Malawi kwacha (MK2, 000 000).

During the EGM, Sports Writers are also expected to elect new Office bearers during this workshop to run the affairs of this grouping for the coming five years as the tenure for the current position holders ends this month.