Over 100 football supporters have won different prizes in ongoing in the ongoing Zampira promotion.

Launched on June 7, 2017, Zampira, interactive SMS promotion for fans is aimed at engaging soccer fans directly through sending predictions of weekly results and the season champion.

During the second draw, 3 fans walked away with K50,000 cash each and 50 were rewarded with airtime.

Speaking during the draw TNM’s Senior Manager-Public Relations

said the company is happy that through the promotion, local soccer fans are demonstrated great passion and knowledge of the domestic league.

“So far the response has been overwhelming even before we launched the promotion supporters were inquiring about the promotion because they are used that each time we run a league there is something for a football fan,” Hiwa said.

Hiwa said that Zampira promotion like the previous promotions namely Sapota Mapeto and last season’s Predict & Win aims at thanking the fans for making the game what it is.

“TNM realises that the 12th player is an important part of the game, they make the game exciting and their loyalty keeps those on the ground playing, this is our way of thanking these fans who have been with us since the commencement of the TNM super league ,” she said.

She encouraged all soccer lovers to keep sending the predictions and stand a chance to win weekly, monthly and the grand prize.

“I would like to encourage the fans to keep patronizing the Super league games as the fun has just began and also they should continue to send their predictions inoder to stand a chance to make easy money,” she added.

To participate in the promotion, subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction to code 1515 for the selected game. The promotion draws will be conducted on a weekly and monthly interval before the grand draw.

With Zampira, TNM will be giving out cash to lucky customers in the ranges K50,000 and K100,000 every month ahead of the grand prize winner of K1.5 million