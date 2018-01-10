Blantyre, January 9, 2018 – Another lucky TNM subscriber will on Thursday this week drive off in a brand Toyota Hilux worth K19.8 million as TNM Plc’s conducts the second monthly draw of its ongoing “Kwatentha” Summer Splash promotion.

TNM’s Head of Marketing Sobhuza Ngwenya says all is set for the integrated mobile network and ICT services operator to give out the second brand new Toyota Hilux. He encouraged customers to recharge more and increase their chances of winning the mega prize as well as consolation prizes.

“This is an exciting moment – TNM will drastically change the life of one very lucky subscriber in the newly entered year,” said Ngwenya.

He outlined that since the promotion launch in November 2017, TNM has given out prizes to over 700 customers across the company’s four operating regions.

“These prizes, given out every fortnight, range Huawei Y3 Lite smart phones to power banks, branded t-shirts and caps. The first Toyota Hilux was won by a Chirimba based lady; Linda Ngulube. Customer response has been encouraging thus far and I urge all subscribers to continue participating in this promotion,” he said

In addition to the Toyota Hilux, TNM will also give out fortnightly prizes to 240 lucky subscribers.

Launched on November 9, Kwatentha, promotion aims to reward both old and new customers who have switched to and are staying on Malawi’s own mobile and ICT network.

To qualify for fortnightly and monthly draws, customers need to top up with a minimum of K200 or more and stay active on the network

The promotion runs from November 9th 2017 to 9th February 2018.