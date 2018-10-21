Blantyre, October 21, 2018-As one way of reaching out to communities, TNM staff from the company’s Finance Department have intervened in the plight of Lirangwe Health Centre through a donation of assorted items and general cleaning around the facility.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, TNM’s Chief Finance Officer Peter Kadzitche, said the Lirangwe Health Centre initiative was a continuation of the company’s noble cause to help Government in improving the quality of health services delivery in the country.

“This is a special drive championed by TNM staff to reach out to local communities as a caring brand to lessen the challenges at the health centre and help improve its general outlook,” said Kadzitche.

Kadzitche said it was TNM’s hope that the intervention shall help create a conducive working environment for medical staff and patients.

“It is our hope that our small gesture will help create an ideal environment for the patients’ quick healing and recovery process,” said Kadzitche.

A member of the TNM finance department Chikondi Mkoko hailed the company’s executive management for cultivating a culture that is exemplary and a true reflection of the Malawian ideal way of doing things.

“We are a truly Malawian brand and evidence to this gets no better when we get outside the boardrooms and call centres to directly engage and share with fellow Malawians who also form a significant number of our customers. This blends well with our trademark ‘Timatere’ as a way of doing things,” said Mkoko.

Receiving the donation, Lirangwe Health Centre Nurse in-charge Joseph Suliwa hailed TNM for the kind gesture.

“This is a timely donation because the facility has been lacking Sterilised equipment as such health workers used to travel to Mdeka health centre to access this equipment and we are grateful to TNM,” said Suliwa

TNM donated bed linen and heavy-duty gloves for the maternity wing, undertook plumbing works for the maternity wing, fixing doors and windows for the out-patient department. TNM staff were also involved in slashing the glass, sweeping the yard, cleaning windows and making of patients’ beds. The donation is valued at K3.5 million.

Early in the year, TNM management challenged members of staff to identify charity initiatives in various communities which the company would sponsor and be part of. This is so far one among the proposed community projects to that effect.