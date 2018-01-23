Blantyre, January 2018—As the countdown to the TNM Super League Awards continues, 2017 Super League Champions Wanderers FC will on Thursday the 25th of January make a MK2 million contribution to Mwanje Primary School in Balaka.

This is in keeping with tradition, where the Super League Champions, in partnership with TNM, are engaged in a Corporate Social Responsibility activity prior to the awards in an effort to connect elite league teams and players with the local communities.

This is a Corporate Social Investment that TNM and season champion undertake its giving back to the community for supporting league. The 2017 champions Be Forward Wanderers selected Balaka as this year’s beneficiary of the initiative, which has been its home ground in the 2017 season.

Making the announcement, TNM’s Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Daniel Makata said the contribution augers well with the TNM Truly Malawian brand values of empowering fellow Malawians. He further thanked the nation for its unwavering support to the league in the just ended season.

“Throughout the league, TNM undertook initiatives such as the recently ended Zampira promotion, which directly engaged soccer lovers and rewarded them for their support towards the elite league. Following the closure of Chichiri Stadium, games were held in Balaka, Chikhwawa and Mulanje. Through it all, the response from supporters has been exceptional. We at TNM say thank you very much Malawi.”

The items to be donated to the school include teaching and learning materials (text books, exercise books, pens and pencils) 2 sets of football kits and first aid kits, all worth K2 million. In addition to this, Wanderers FC will mentor the pupils and intend to play one game with the school’s soccer team.

Other institutions facilities that have benefited from similar donations include Holy Family mission hospital in Phalombe and Zomba Central hospital where 2014 and 2015 champions Nyasa Big Bullets donated medical equipment and other assorted items.

In 2017, 2016 Season Champions Kamuzu Barracks donated medical items and foodstuffs to Dowa District hospital.