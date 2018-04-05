By Gracian Tiuze Lungu

It’s all joy to all Malawi football lovers and teams playing in this year’s TNM sponsored Elite League (Super League) as their waiting for the 2018 season’s fixture is now over following the release of first round fixture on Wednesday by the elite league’s governing body – Super League Of Malawi (SULOM).

This follows the FAM’s Chifundo Charity Shield Bonanza scheduled this weekend at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) to be played by four teams; Be-Forward Wanderers (2017 TNM Super League Champions), Silver Strikers (2017 Inaugural Airtel Top 8 Champions), Nyasa Manufacturing Company Big Bullets-NMCBB (2017 Carlsberg Cup Champions) and Kamuzu Barracks (2017 FISD Cup Champions) which will mark the beginning of this year’s TNM Super League season.

SULOM, has however made a replica of this Chifundo Charity Shield Bonanza Saturday’s fixture of Be Forward Wanderers against Silver Strikers and Kamuzu Barracks against NMC Big Bullets which will be played on Weekends of 14th and 15th April, 2018 in Lilongwe respectively.

This first week’s TNM Super League fixture promises scintillating games as all the new comers in this League (Karonga United, TN Stars and Nchalo United) will all be in action with the resilient Karonga United playing their first game at home (Karonga Stadium) against the Blantyre based Kau-Kau boys – Azam Tigers FC with the novice TN Stars welcoming the Area 30 cops at their Kasungu stadium while Nchalo United will travel to Mzuzu to rock horns with the Mzuzu intellectuals-MZUNI FC at Mzuzu stadium before meeting the Kaning’ina soldiers of Moyale Barracks 24 hours later at the same venue.

Neighbors in Malawi football (Be Forward Wanderers and NMC Big Bullets supporters) will not wait longer to see their teams tussling out each other in this league as SULOM has scheduled a Blantyre derby of these long time arch rivals on 28th of this month at a venue which will be announced by SULOM in the future.

Malawi’s elite league is sponsored by one of the mobile network operators Telecom Networks Malawi (TNM) at the tune of K65 million annually and the champions pockets a prize money totaling to K15 million. Be Forward Wanderers won the last season’s league cup with 69 points.