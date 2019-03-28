By Patience Abeck

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-TNM Plc is proud to reward winners in the just ended TNM Valentines Promotion in which a Lilongwe lady, Mary Zgambo got the K1 million grand prize.

Speaking during the grand draw in Blantyre, TNM Marketing Manager Dingani Ngulube said as a business which leads in provision of integrated telecommunications services to its customers, TNM wanted to share and celebrate Valentine’s Day in a special way with its customers as one way of thanking them for their loyalty to the network.

“Valentine’s Day and the entire season of love in February provides TNM a rare opportunity where we engage and interact with our customers through SMS and rewards which we allocated to this promotion,” Ngulube said.

In the promotion, TNM joined the rest of the world in celebrating love as a way of life and sharing good things with one another. Through voluntary participation in the promotion, TNM customers had the opportunity to win a variety of prizes ranging from cash to airtime. Prizes in the promotion were given out on daily and weekly basis for airtime rewards with cash at stake for the grand draw as the climax.

To participate in this promo customers were required to SMS the words ‘love’ or ‘chikondi’ to 288 and they were charged K40 per day for love content which TNM pushed on SMS on a daily basis.

Other prizes during grand draw were the second and third prizes of MK500, 000 and MK250, 000 respectively.

The promotion run for four weeks from 8th February to 7th March 2019 was one way in which TNM decided to celebrate love and family as globally February is associated with the Valentine’s Day which falls on the 14th of the month.

“Through the promotion, we managed to get a total over half a million entries which is an overwhelming milestone and we thank our customers for making the promotion a success” Ngulube added.

He also encouraged TNM customers to continue accessing other lifestyle tips and insight which are sent through SMS on a daily basis on the same 288 service platform. Through this platform, customers have freedom to opt in and out of the service as and when they please. “Now that the promotion is over, TNM customers can subscribe to the service by dialling *288# and choose content of their choice and that will determine the kind of content which they will eventually receive on daily basis” he said.

Ngulube said the 288 service is simply part of TNM’s tireless efforts to serve customer interests on the go and connect emotionally with its customers.