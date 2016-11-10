Premier mobile network and ICT provider TNM will on Saturday complete this year’s golfing calendar in style at Lilongwe Golf Club where it will host the last customer appreciation tournament for 2016 under the auspices of TNM Enterprise Business, the company’s unit that offers ICT business solutions.TNM’s Chief Officer-Enterprise Services Vishwajeet Deshmukh said all is set to wrap up the 2016 golf calendar with the golfing community and customers in Lilongwe and other areas.

“This is the 5th tournament that TNM has hosted this year in its quest to interact with the golfing community. TNM wishes to take this opportunity to thank its customers for their support, and the golfing community for always being with us throughout the year,” said Deshmukh.

Deshmukh said year 2016 saw TNM actively engage golfers on the greens through the Malawi Open and other tournaments in all its four operational regions.

In February TNM also unveiled a K3 million sponsorship package to Blantyre Sports Club (BSC) Ladies Golf Section to enable the women golfers to host three tournaments this year.

In April the company sponsored the Malawi Open which is the biggest golf event in the country held at the only 18 hole Golf course in Malawi at Lilongwe Golf Club.

The pioneer mobile telephone operator also hosted a golf tournament at Kasasa in Nkhotakota, Gymkhana in Zomba and Mulanje Golf Clubs.

“TNM is pleased that objective of interacting with our customers and overall improvement of golfing standards in Malawi has been achieved during the year. TNM realizes that golf is an important sport that promotes the wellbeing of players. Through our sponsorship to ladies golf tournaments The BSC ladies` golf section grew by 11 members. We’re therefore proud to be associated with such success,” he said.

The final tournament is being headlined by TNM’s Enterprise Business which offers ICT business solutions that include Video Conferencing, Bulk SMS, Web and Email hosting, Cloud services, Data Center as a service, IP-PABX and highly secure and reliable VPN services..

Saturday’s TNM Invitational Enterprise Business Golf Tournament has attracted a field of 70 golfers and will be played on Individual Stablefold Format