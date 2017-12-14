BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-TNM Plc’s communication campaign “Usamuka Liti”, which urges mobile phone users to switch to a 4.5G internet-enabled network service, is a double winner of the 2017 Chartered Institute for Marketing (CIM)-Malawi Group Marketing Excellence Awards.

“Usamuka Liti” beat other finalists to scoop the “Commercial of Year” award in the two categories of Radio and Television during the glittering night of CIM-Malawi Excellence Awards held at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Receiving the awards, TNM’s Chief Officer (Consumer Services) Daniel Makata said the two commercials were outstanding as they achieved the goal of connecting an idea with a tangible product.

“Ever since we launched the 4G service, which delivers the fastest internet speed available on a mobile phone and broadband network, we have worked tirelessly to improve the offering to ensure it meets the dynamic needs of the individual as well as the enterprise customer.

“We have further upgraded the service to 4.5G by adding LTE capabilities, and this has stirred the desire in our customers as overall, they are enjoying access to a wide range of internet-enabled services at speed, and which is therefore affordable,” he said.

Makata said TNM Plc will continue to ensure that mobile telecom and ICT technology translate positively in the personal and business lives of Malawians.

“Usamuka Liti” campaign was developed by TNM’s media agency, FD Communications Ltd, which went on to win the “Agency of Year” Award for the second year running.

Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) Plc, a wholly Malawian-owned mobile and network operator and listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE), expects its annual profit to rise more than 60 percent by the end of the year 2017.

The operator saw its subscriber base increase by 7% from 3.4 million in the first half of 2017, according to its published results for the six months ended June 31, 2017.

The annual CIM-Malawi Marketing Excellence Awards aims to recognize companies, advertising agencies and other outstanding individuals that play a significant role in the marketing and communications industry.