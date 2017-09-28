Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) a leading telecommunications service providers in Malawi, based in Blantyre, Malawi’s finance and commerce capital today in a terse statement announced that Douglas Stevenson is no longer employed as Chief Executive Officer of the company Established in 1995 as a joint venture between Telekom Malaysia and Malawi Telecommunications Limited.

The short statement reads:

“The Board of Directors of Telekom Networks Malawi Plc wishes to inform all stakeholders that Douglas Stevenson is no longer employed as Chief Executive Officer of the company and, Consequently, Eric Valentine will continue as Acting Chief Executive Officer, a position he has ably filled for the last two months. TNM will shortly make an announcement concerning appointment of a substantive Chief Executive Officer.” –George Partridge Chairman

TNM’s network covers over 85 percent of Malawi’s geographic population. The Company increased its reach by recently acquiring Burco Limited which has since has been rebranded to a new business unit, TNM Business Services (TBS) within TNM.

Previously Mr. Stevenson had worked for several companies within the Vodacom Group in Mozambique, Tanzania and South Africa, as Financial Director and Commercial Director among other positions as well as his most recent position as Managing Director of Vodacom Business Africa Group.

TNM Football Sponsorship

Malawi Government has applauded mobile network firm TNM for continuing to sponsor to the tune of K60 million every year the TNM Super League and urged soccer loving Malawians to patronize the company’s business.

Since TNM started sponsoring the league almost ten seasons ago, the company has pumped in more than K900 million into the league. This is a commendable achievement for both TNM and the Super League of Malawi.