Mpingwe Sports Club will on Sunday November 20, 2016 host the National TNM T20 Cricket Championships where the regional winners earn a place in the national championship.The tournament is part of this year’s TNM’s K4 Million sponsorship to The Cricket Academy for development programs and events.

The Cricket Academy Director Vivek Ganesan who is also President of Cricket Union of Malawi said all is set for the championship tournament at Mpingwe sports club in Limbe.

“This is the 3rd year we have held this tournament and it has grown from 10 teams in 2014 to 32 teams this year. I’m happy that of the four teams have come through The Cricket Academy development programs that TNM is supporting and the cricketers are indigenous Malawians,” said Ganesan.

Ganesan said the T20 National Championship is the final men’s tournament for the year and the school final tournament is expected to take place on December 3, 2016.

“This tournament is very important for Malawi cricket as the whole and the growth of the game as it assist in identifying talent, improve the standards of cricket in Malawi and help to create a path way for players coming from schools and into national teams,” he said.

He said the year 2016 has been a successful year for cricket in Malawi as the country received a world ranking of 59.

“2016 has been a monumental year for cricket in Malawi because for the first time in the history we have received a world ranking (59) and this has been mainly due to the structures and programs put in place by The Cricket Academy with support from TNM,” said the Academy Director.

The T20 National Championship will be played between the Southern region tournament winners MSC Blue from Limbe and Central regions winners Sana Cricket Club from Lilongwe.

The Academy has organised three tournaments this year for men, women and schools.

TNM has a four-year sponsorship agreement with the Blantyre-based Cricket Academy to the tune of K24 million. TNM’s sponsorship of the Cricket Academy goes towards equipment, administration of the academy’s offices at St Andrews, coach training and running of training clinics for youth in primary and secondary schools across the country.//