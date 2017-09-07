76 golfers ready to rumble in the cane fields

Blantyre, September 7, 2016— Malawi’s converged mobile network and ICT service provider, TNM Plc, is back in Nchalo Golf Club with an invitational golf tournament on Saturday under the auspices of newly unveiled Think Digital campaign, which is promoting business efficiency.

TNM’s Chief Officer, Enterprise Services Vishwajeet Deshmukh said the tournament is one way of taking the Think Digital campaign to the golfing community.

“This tournament is meant to interact with our customers and introduce to them the different products and services being offered, as well as how they can promote their businesses,” said Deshmukh.

Deshmukh explained that under Think Digital, TNM is providing world-class ICT solutions to enterprises across the country. powered by its 4.5G and 4G network.

“Internet is transforming the way businesses operate. Some companies are faring better than others in the race to become a digital business. Through the Think Digital, TNM has taken a step to introduce the broad range of technologies and applications that enable greater efficiency and automation, better decision making, and stronger relationship with customers and other external stakeholders,” said Deshmukh.

Nchalo Golf Club Captain John Mphande welcomed TNM’s tournament which is expected to attract a full course of 76 golfers.

“We are very excited to have TNM back at the best course. The last time they came to Nchalo was in 2014. We are expecting a field of 76 golfers and this tournament provides us an opportunity to interact with fellow golfers from other clubs,” said Mphande.

This year, the company has hosted elite golf tournament Malawi Open in Lilongwe, Kasasa, Gymkhana golf tournaments and the match play currently underway at Blantyre Sports Club

The tournament will be played on an individual stableford format.