Tobacco industry is expected to register tremendous strides as government is ready to table the much touted tobacco bill in the forthcoming parliamentary deliberations.

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Joseph Mwanamveka made the remarks in an interview with Maravi Post reporter highlighting how tobacco markets have started in Lilongwe and Blantyre.

Mwanamveka said the bill among others will improve the tobacco market in all aspects and also protect farmers from challenges which they are encountering with the absent of the bill such as their tobacco been bought at low prices.

“We having been having a lot of challenges when it comes to the tobacco industry but now i can assure the public that the problems which have been affecting the farmers will come to an end now because the tobacco will be tabled in the forthcoming parliament session which has tackled all challenges that have been their,” Mwanamveka said.

He further said his ministry is strategizing all possible ways which will improve the tobacco industry and that farmers will now be happy whenever the auction has commenced each and every year.

When asked about how prices have emerged in all two markets he expressed satisfaction with the prices and hopes that this year tobacco farmers will benefit compared to previous years.

He said experts and buyers have assured him that this year markets will have better prices as the auction is progressing if farmers will continue displaying quality tobacco on the market.