This is according to the just released report, Global Cannabis Report: 2019 Industry Outlook by New Frontier Data, an analytics company specializing in the cannabis industry.

According to research findings, Tanzania, which is ranked fifth in Africa has 3.6 million cannabis users.

Kenya ranks second in East Africa and sixth in Africa with 3.3 million marijuana users followed by Uganda’s 2.6 million. Uganda ranks eighth in Africa.

Top marijuana consumers in Africa

The report findings further revealed that Nigeria leads Africa in marijuana consumption with 20.8 million users followed by Ethiopia’s 7.1 million.

Egypt and DR Congo rank third and fourth with 5.9 million and 5 million users respectively.

The reportSudan, which is ranked seventh has 2.7 million marijuana users followed by Madagascar’s 2.1 million users. Ghana has 2 million marijuana users.

Least marijuana consumers in Africa

The African countries with the least number of marijuana users include Zimbabwe, Malawi, Niger and Zambia with 1.1 million, 1.2 million, 1.2 million and 1.4 million users respectively.

Ugandan Government signs deal to export Marijuana

According to New Frontier Data, “the purpose of the report is to support operators and investors in guiding business strategy by providing a macro view of cannabis use and legalization trends globally.”