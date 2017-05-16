Nigeria is known for its largest population and economic size. It is the world’s 7th most populous country and 20th largest economy. Many political leaders ruled the Nigeria, but only a few of them have provided the impact on million lives. Though politics is a dirty game, some political leaders truly devote their life to the people and worked effectively in improving the country. The glory of these influential political leaders grows with time. Hence, knowing a bit about their contribution is itself a motivation.

Here, we are mentioning some of the most influential Nigerian Political leaders, who are working to improve the image of Nigeria, socially, economically and politically.

Muhammadu Buhari

Follow him on Twitter- @MBuhari

You can check out the recent political news about these influential leaders of Nigeria on https://www.naij.com.

The current President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari was born on born 17 December 1942. He is also known as the “talakawa” in the Hausa language because of his popularity among the poor of the north. Because of his significant efforts in removing corruption and complacency in 1984, he ruled the heart of Nigerians.

To improve the economy, Buhari, as Head of State, commenced reconstructing the economic and social-political systems. His courage and determination make him an influential leader who doesn’t afraid to use force and power in order to tackle tough situations.

According to his view, “If you choose correct leadership, there won’t be any need for the military regime.”

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Follow him on Twitter – @AsiwajuTinubu

Born on 29 March 1952 in the Lagos (Nigeria), Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu is also known as Asiwaju or Jagaban. In 1993, he was appointed as Senator for the Lagos West constituency. Among the various members of All Progressives Congress (APC) party, he is one of the most influential leaders. He is the 12th Governor of Lagos State and often labeled as the National Leader of the APC party.

He started his political career in 1992. He has contributed in developing the education system and overall improvement of the country. The nation has gained a lot from his political experience, personal sacrifices, and intellectual foresight.

Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma

Born on 9 December 1938, Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma is a Nigerian politician, prominent businessman, and philanthropist. He was elected as Minister of Defence in 1999 during the rule of President Olusegun Obasanjo. He was a determined supporter of democracy and law. In 1976, he supported the president in opposing the Dimka Coup and in 1979, he took retirement from the Nigerian army.

Danjuma supported the victims of terror like Chibok schoolgirls kidnapping and works as Chairman of the Victims’ Support Fund Committee. He has created TY Danjuma Foundation in Nigeria which aims to offer durable benefits through the execution of development programs

Raji Babatunde Fashola

Follow him on Twitter- @tundefashola

Current Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola is a Nigerian politician who was born on 28 June 1963 in Lagos. He is a law graduate and worked as a solicitor and advocate for almost one and a half decades.

During his tenure as Chief of Staff, Fashola had also worked as the Honourable Commissioner for the office of Governor. He was the first person who managed both offices at the same time.

Fashola’s biggest task as a Governor of Lagos State is his visionary project to convert Lagos into a mega city which is the first of its kind in Lagosian history. Although the project was initialized in June 2002, under the former governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the project task speeds up under his governorship. Both public and private sectors are involved in completing the project.

Olusegun Obasanjo

The 12th President, Olusegun Mathew Okikiola Aremu Obasanjo has served the country from 1999 to 2007 as a democratically elected president. He has also worked as Chairperson of the African Union from July 2004 to January 2006. He started his career as a soldier.

Obasanjo received international admiration for the role of Nigeria in critical regional peacekeeping missions in Liberia and Sierra Leone. During his presidency, the number of universities was increased from five to thirteen. He has worked hard to improve the primary and secondary education as well.

Olusegun Obasanjo has accepted several grants and medals including Defence Service Medal (DSM), General Service Medal (GSM), National Service Medal (NSM), Meritorious Service Star (MSS), and much more.

Latest news related to these Nigerian political influencers are available on Naij website.

Nigeria needs more influential leaders as it is far from being a developed country. However, the list won’t end up here. If you have more suggestions and want to give your feedback, do share your thoughts in the comment section. We would love to hear your response.