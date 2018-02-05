Malawi is now officially the hottest African destination for 2018! And it’s not just us saying that – newspapers, magazines and websites around the world have been including Malawi in a quite amazing number of ’Top Destinations’ lists in 2017 and for 2018.

For a long time Malawi’s stunning beaches, beautiful and varied landscapes and fascinating and friendly cultural experiences have been some of the best that Africa has to offer. With the wildlife transformations currently underway coutesy of African Parks with the help of Prince Harry, Malawi’s safari experiences are now starting to match its other attractions as it emerges as one of the most complete destinations in Africa.

Many of the varied attractions that make Malawi great are highlighted in the ‘lists’, and more in-depth destination articles are anticipated through the year.

‘Check in now before the crowds do’ is the salient advice as all the amazing coverage drives a rapid rise in demand for Malawi.

Source” Malawitourism.com