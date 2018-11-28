At least 74 houses and two class-roomed school block including the headteacher’s office for Namitukuta F.P school have been damaged by heavy rainfall accompanied by a heavy storm in Mangochi.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Sunday November 25, 2018 at Makunula village in the area of traditional authority Makanjira.

According to, Amina Tepani Daudi deputy spokesperson for Police station, the area received rainfall accompanied by heavy storm which blew off the roofs of 74 houses and the school block including the headteacher’s office.

Daudi disclosed that several properties belonging to the affected house holds were also damaged.

“Only Five people namely ;Rasile Nkali(60), Hawa Bonomali(22), Ulaya Jawadu(12), Lucy Siliki(9) and Halima Hamisi(9) sustained minor injuries and were treated as out patients at Makanjira Health centre.

“The Police visited the scene of incident and estimated value of the damaged properties is yet to be established,” Daudi says.