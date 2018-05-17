Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed a new law imposing a $50,000 (£37,000) fine on people who share false information electronically.

They could also face two years in prison. Journalists have expressed concern about the law, saying it could be used to stifle press freedom in Kenya.

According to BBC report, those who spread child pornography are liable for a fine of up to $200,000 and a 25-year jail sentence.

False information, spread on social media, played a significant part in last year’s election