Some Malawi national netball team players have confessed that they will need to sweat blood to make it into the squad for this year’s Fast5 Netball World Series.

The Queens have intensified preparations as they seek to reclaim lost glory at this year’s event set for Hisense Arena in Melbourne, Australia, this month-end.

Former Malawi skipper, Caroline Mtukule-Ngwira, said all the players are working hard to make the final squad for the competition.

Mtukule-Ngwira said stiff competition in training would help the technical panel to select best players who would do the job in Australia.

“We are all working hard to be part of the team. Every player wants to be in the final squad and I am sure the coaches will sweat when naming the final squad,” she said as quoted in the Daily Times.

The Kukoma Diamonds Captain said Malawi should not be written off as the team is capable of bouncing back from recent poor performances and surprise the netball fraternity.

One of up-and-coming players, Madalitso Mkandawire of Civonets, having earned her first call-up, said she was working hard to be part of the squad that will travel to Australia.

“This is my first call-up and I am working hard to be selected for the trip. I know it will not be easy but I am fighting to make it into the squad,” said the goal defender.

Queens assistant Coach, Whyte Mulilima, has confessed competition in camp is tough and picking the final squad would not be easy.

Malawi finished third during the 2016 edition of the competition but fell to position in six last year’s.

In the absence of star shooter.

Mwawi Kumwenda, who is recovering from an injury, all eyes will be on Manchester Thunder shooter Joyce Mvula.