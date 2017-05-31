The Malawi sugar producer, Illovo Sugar Malawi Limited on Tuesday, disclosed that it has raised the price of the essential commodity sugar, by 9 percent.

After experiencing scarcity and vendors selling the sweeter at different prices, now consumers will be buy a 50 kilograms of brown bulk at K37, 221.75 per bale while White sugar in bulk will be at K37, 571.25 per bale.

A bale of ten packets will be at K15, 263.60 weighing 2 kilograms each for both white and brown pre-pack, according to the company.

Company spokesperson Irene Phalula, said the new prices are in respect to the market forces that regulate the price of the commodity in the country.

The commodity became scarce on the market some few weeks ago, a development that forced the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism to give the company a 7-day ultimatum to make sure that sugar is available on the market, and at recommended prices.