LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Trade, Industry and Tourism Henry Mussa on Thursday disputed social media reports claiming that he is among the governing Democratic Progress Party (DPP) trustees planning to endorse vice president Saulos Chilima against incumbent President Peter Mutharika for the party’s torch bearers in 2019 general elections.

According the circulation Mussa, Patricia Kaliati; Davis Kasonga; Ralph Kasambala are DPP trustees that have powers to endorse party’s presidential candidates.

The social media reports alleges that the trustees were meeting to endorse Chilima.

“The agenda of the meeting is that DPP Term of office has ended as per constitution and the rightful owners who are the Trustees can take a decision to appoint a new Governance Council.

“The Trustees are: Patricia Kaliati; Davis Kasonga; Ralph Kasambala; and Henry Mussa. All of whom belong to Chilima Camp. They plan to appoint Chilima as the leader of DPP. And the original certificates are with Ralph Kasambara who officially registered the party,” alleges the circulation.

But Mussa told the Maravi Post in an interview that reports are obviously a wishful thinking and joke of the day.

“I was here with APM. Am there with APM and shall be there with President Peter Mutharika till. Woyeeeeee!!!!!!,” Mussa drums up for Mutharika.