BLANTYRE—(MaraviPost)–Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Henry Mussa has assured Malawians that scaricity of sugar will be not be an issue in few days to come as Illovo Sugar Company Limited has promised to flood the market with the commodity.

Mussa said this in Parliament while responding to a question from Nsanje South lawmaker Thom Kamangira who asked the minister to brief the house on the sugar situation in the country.

In his response, the minister said according to the discussions the ministry had with the Illovo Company on 2nd May, 2017, the situation will improve in few days to come.

“The objectives of the meeting were as follows: to understand why there is shortage of sugar in the country and 2. to understand their plans for addressing the situation. Lastly, I also took advantage of my visit to appreciate the fortification of sugar at the factory. As the August house may be aware, sugar is supposed to be fortified with vitamin A as required by the law.

“In their response, the Illovo Sugar Malawi Limited indicated that the shortage was due to heavy rains that hampered production this year and also due to the annual shutdown during which production is suspended for annual maintenance. However, Illovo assured my ministry that they have resumed production of sugar and is committed to flood the market with sugar within a week from the date of the meeting,” said Mussa.

To insure consistent supply of sugar, Mussa said the company has opened sugar depots at Karonga, Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Limbe.

The minister has since warned traders who are charging prices above the recommended price that if found, they will face the long arm of the law.

He said the recommend price for the commodity is 750 Kwacha per kg and if any trader is found selling the commodity not within the set price, certificates of trading will be confiscated.

“Our meeting with Illovo assured us that there will be availability of the commodity on the market and yet some unscrupulous traders want to reap from consumers,” he said.

Sugar was scarce on the market for the past few weeks and Illovo Sugar Company who are the processors of the commodity attributed this to the late harvest of sugarcane due to rains that the country was experiencing.