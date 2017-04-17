RUMPHI-(MaraviPost)—Sorrow has engulfed the people of Rumphi district in the Northern region, as over 50 people are feared dead after a boat carrying church members en-route from Easter prayers, capsized on Lake Malawi in Rumphi.

According to Zodiak radio, the accident involving members of the Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP), happened at around 4:30 pm on Sunday .

Rumphi Police Station Officer Charles Mpezeni, said as of Sunday afternoon, eight people had been rescued while eight bodies were recovered.

The people were returning to Tchalo from Mlowe in Rumphi district, where they had been attending Easter prayers since Friday.

Senior Superintendent Mpezeni, says the rescue operation continues, while police are yet to establish the cause of the accident.

There is speculation that the boat was overloaded when it capsized.

In recent days, Rumphi has experienced heavy rains, which could also have been contributed to the accident, according to Zodiak.

We will keep our reader informed as we get more information.