LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A moving lorry on Tuesday claimed four lives in Lilongwe after it lost breaks while carrying sand.

According to the police report, the vehicle registration number CK 3680 was coming from Maula in the M1 Road towards old town that it lost breaks near National Bank of Malawi (NBM) premises thereafter hit four people; three women and a child, killing them on spot.

Lilongwe Police station Spokesperson Kingsley Dandaula told The Maravi Post that following the incident some pedestrian sustained injuries in the process that were taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital.

Dandaula added that the vehicle driver has been detained for questioning following the death of four people.

The police are yet to identify the particulars of the deceased.