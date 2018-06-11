Three unidentified casual workers have died of electrocution at Chichiri in Blantyre, police have confirmed.

According to Augustus Nkhwazi Blantyre Police station publicist, the three deceased persons were hired by William General Maintenance to fix a Bill Board at Chichiri Shoprite in the city when they met their fate.

“In the course of working on the assignment, a ladder which they were using fell on Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) live wires,” explained Nkhwazi Blantyre.

“They were electrocuted in the process and they were rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central (QECH) Hospital by wellwishers where three of them were pronounced dead upon arrival.”

One victim survived with fire burns and is receiving treatment at the QECH namely Victor Namweto 31 of Nakhoro village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kaduya in Phalombe.

The bodies of the three deceased persons are being kept at the hospital mortuary pending identification and Postmortem examinations.