Tragedy; Dedza road accident claims eight lives

Eight people are reported dead whilst five others are battling for their lives at Dedza District Hospital following an accident involving a truck and lorry in Dedza.

Dedza Police Spokesperson Sub Inspector Edward Kabango confirmed of the accident in an interview with The Maravipost saying the accident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to Kabango, one of the vehicles, registration number BT 171, a Scania lorry, was coming from Lilongwe heading towards Dedza.

“Upon reaching Linthipe 1, the right ball joint of the vehicle dislocated and as a result it encroached on the right lane where it collided with a truck registration number LL6823 which had 12 people on board,” said Kabango.

Kabango said seven people in the truck died on the spot and while the other one died upon arrival at the hospital.

The driver of Freightliner truck Yusuf Milanzie, aged 41 from Fungwe village T/A Wimbe in Kasungu and the driver of Scania lorry Steven Singiredo, aged 37 from Gola village T/A Chapananga in Chikwawa, have escaped with minor injuries.

The Police is appealing to the general public to refrain from boarding