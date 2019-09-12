TANGANYIKA-(MaraviPost)-At least 50 people have reportedly been killed after a train derailed in a southeastern province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Thursday, Aljazeera reports.

at the scene of the accidentThe accident took place about 3am local time (02:00 GMT) in the town of Mayibaridi in Tanganyika province, Steve Mbikayi, the minister of humanitarian affairs, said.

The death toll was provisional, Mbikayi said, adding that 23 people have been injured in the accident.

“Speaking for the government, I present my condolences to the families affected,” he said on Twitter.

Rescue workers have been sent to the scene of the accident, the minister added.