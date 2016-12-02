A mother, identified as Lauren Chatepa and her four children in Lilongwe have died after ingesting poisoned food, officials have confirmed.

According to Lilongwe police spokesperson Kingsley Dandaula, the police are investigating the matter.

He said this occurred around evening hours after taking the breakfast and lunch.

“They were first taken to Kabudula clinic where two children died and then were referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital where the mother and the rest of the children also died,” said Dandaula.

Dandaula disclosed to the media that the postmortem results from the Kamuzu Central Hospital (KDH) indicates that they died because of ingesting poison.

The Family hails from Salima village in the area of Traditional Authority Khongoni in Lilongwe district.