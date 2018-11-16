Four soldiers of the Malawi Defense Force (MDF) have been killed while serving in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

MDF Spokesperson Paul Chiphwanya confirmed of the development in a statement made available to The Maravi Post.

Chiphwanya has identified the deceased as are Sgt. Steven Kambalame, Private Chauncy Chitete, Private Benjamin Nsongela and Private Simplex Taferakaso.

According to Chiphwanya , the four soldiers were killed on Wednesday during an attacked launched by the rebel group in DRC.

He said the bodies of the four will be repatriated back to Malawi after the United Nations finalizes all the requirements.