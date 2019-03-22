The two buses collided during the early hours of Friday morning

ACCRA-(MaraviPost)-At least 60 people were killed in Ghana bus collision, police have said. According to media reports, the accident happened in the early hours of Friday morning in a town called Ampoma in the newly created Bono East region.

The buses are reported to have engaged in a head-on collision on the Kintampo Techiman road. The road affected is one of the important routes connecting two parts of the country.

Reports say about 40 people are injured and have been sent to various nearby hospitals for treatment.

The registration number of the buses have been given as GT 5694 18 and GT 3916 17. They both had over 50 passengers on board.

According to BBC, the crash happened in Kitampo town, 430 km (270 miles) north of the capital Accra, at 0200 GMT

Emergency services are at the scene rescuing passengers still trapped inside the two vehicles.

Images from the scene show the burnt out vehicles on the highway in Bono East province

“Most of the passengers in both vehicles died at the spot. A number of them with varying degrees of injuries have been rushed to hospital,” a police spokesperson said.

Road accidents are common in Ghana. An average of six people die every day on Ghana’s roads.