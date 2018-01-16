By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The two underaged love birds were on Monday, John Chilembe Day stroked by lightening to death at Mzondo Kachimbwinda village, near Dzenza in Lilongwe.

Kanengo police station publicist Labani Makalani told The Maravi Post that on the fateful day, the deceased (names withheld) a 12-year old minor female and her 16-year old boy friend, were chatting in a maize field around 6pm when rain with thunders found them there.

Makalani explained that the two lover-birds were found dead on Tuesday morning by some villagers eventually parents reported the matter to police.

“Officers visited the scene and collected the remains to Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH). Postmorterm conducted by the medical personnel at KCH confirmed that death was caused by lightening.

“The police are therefore advising the general public to be cautious during thunderstorms by avoiding being in contact with electrical appliances and wet grounds,” urges Makalani.

The two deceased hailed from Mzondo Kachimbwinda village,Traditional Authority (T.A) Chitukula in Lilongwe.