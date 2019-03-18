KASUNGU-(MaraviPost)-Six People including four Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers are feared dead,after a bridge they were trying to dismantle collapsed, Maravi Post has learnt.

The development occurred on Sunday around 5 pm at Bua bridge in Kasungu district.

According to police report, 15 soldiers and two civilians went to dismantle the said suspended metal bridge barriers led by Lieutenant Morson.

Unfortunately, while doing their job, they all fell into the heavy running water.

However, eleven of them survived with different injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Those injured according to the report were referred to Kasungu district hospital where others were treated as our patients while others have been admitted.

Search for the bodies is said to be underway.

Those feared dead include Lieutenant Morson, warrant officer class 1 (Wo1) Lawrence Ulanga, Rance corpol Tinenenji Bakali, Private Nathan Mafuta and the two civillians were identified as Banda and Yamika both were workers from Fry Swanki company.