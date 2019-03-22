Ntcheu Kampepuza road accident claims 17 lives, 25 injured

NTCHEU-(MaraviPost)-About 17 people are feared dead and 25 others have been severely injured in road accident that occurred Friday morning Kampepuza trading centre in Ntcheu district

According to Malawi News Agency five are on their way to Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in Lilongwe for further treatment.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Ntcheu, Hastings Chigaru, a truck coming from Lilongwe to Balaka hit stationary minibuses and traders along the road.

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi, who was passing through the place, assisted in mobilising vehicles from the District Council and transporting the injured to the hospital.

Cause of the accident is not yet known according to Police. They have since arrested the driver of the truck and are yet to establish the cause of the accident

Many have been seriously injured.