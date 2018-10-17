MCHINJI-(MaraviPost)-About fourteen people have died while eleven others escaped with different degrees of injuries following a head-on collision occurred on October 16 2018.

According to Mchinji Police station publicist, Kaitano Lubrino said on the fateful day, it is reported that twenty five (25) villagers from Kankhande and surrounding villages who were on their way back home after attending a funeral of their relative at Namitete in Lilongwe were travelling in a Mazda 2 Tonner Pick-up registration number LA 858 along the Lilongwe – Mchinji M12 Road.

Lubrino added that upon arrival at Chikhutu village near Guilleme Turn-off at around 1800 hrs, an eye witness told the police that the driver (now deceased) was trying to overtake unknown minibus who in the process he collided a head-on with a freightliner registration number NS1842/NS2551 which was being driven from an opposite direction.

‘The 2 tonner was crinkled to about 50 metres into a maize field by the truck. Following the impact, 7 people died at the spot while 3 others were pronounced dead upon arrival at Mchinji District Hospital and 3 people died whilst receiving treatment at the hospital and Kamuzu Central Hospital respectively where some casualties were referred.

“Currently 12 people are battling for their lives after sustaining different degrees of injuries. So far, some dead bodies have been identified as (1) Mr. Watson Bornifacio, (2) Mrs. Anastazio Chikumba (3) Byson Mayenda 50, (4) Praise Nason 18 months (5) Mrs. Chisunga,” said Lubrino.

The police are therefore vehemently warning all drivers to observe and follow all regulations when using the roads of Malawi in order to reduce all avoidable road accidents.