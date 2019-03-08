CHIKWAWA-(MaraviPost)-Six people including a health surveillance assistant( HSA) have died in floods that have rocked Chikwawa due to heavy rainfall.

Two of the casualties are a family and they are said to have been swept away by the flooding Livunzu River on Wednesday evening.

According to Chikwawa Police Station spokespersons Foster Benjamin a health worker, who was working at Maperera Health Centre, met his fate while attempting to cross the swollen Nkhathe River in the East Bank area.

At Khongono village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Changata in Thyolo, which borders Chikwawa and Thyolo, a 35-year-old woman, Alice Kalikokha, died after a wall collapsed on her following heavy rains.

In a related development, a 6-year-old boy drowned in a dam which was filled up by flooding water in Traditional Authority Maseya’s area.

So far, six people have been confirmed dead following an ongoing torrential rain.

Meanwhile, police are urging the public not to cross swollen rivers but rather wait for such rivers to recede before resuming their crossings.